Walz Reappoints Tanya Gladney to Minnesota Peace Officer Board

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently appointed Dr. Tanya Gladney, an associate professor and law enforcement program coordinator in the Sociology and Criminal Justice Department at University of St. Thomas, to a second term on the Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training. The four-year term, effective as of July, will expire in January 2028.

The POST Board advances the professionalism of Minnesota’s peace officers by adopting and regulating education, selection, licensing and training standards. The board licenses and regulates more than 12,000 (active and inactive) peace officers, 30 active part-time peace officers and 418 state, county and local law enforcement agencies.

Through her involvement on the board, Gladney will be able to weigh in about the certification of colleges and universities throughout the state that provide professional peace officer education programs. She will also continue as the chair of the Training Committee.

“It’s an honor to be reappointed to the Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training,” Gladney said. “I am eager to continue serving as a board member, working to enhance the standards, policies, and training for the law enforcement profession throughout Minnesota.”