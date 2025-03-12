WATCH: Elevating the Arts at the University of St. Thomas

Arts play a central role in education at St. Thomas, helping to bring creativity to all academic fields. Buoyed by record-setting philanthropy and a wide range of new facilities, opportunities to engage with the arts are flourishing across campus.

Notable examples in Schoenecker Center are new music spaces, the Gearen Stage and Sarah Rose Hall, as well as a dedicated space for visual art, the John P. Monahan Gallery. Among the newly initiated programs is a student-led music label, the 480 Collective, which is already planning for its third album. Meanwhile, the Scene Setters initiative is bringing together the St. Thomas community with storytelling workshops and theater presentations.