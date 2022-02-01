Welcome to Spring Semester

President Julie Sullivan shared the following in email to the University of St. Thomas community and shared the video to students.

As we welcome students back to campus this week, I want to share my gratitude for your efforts in what continues to be a challenging, yet also rewarding, academic year. It is a joy to see students thriving, deeply enjoying being back together in person, and ready to learn.

My optimistic outlook gives me hope that the COVID-19 virus is approaching an endemic phase. Yet, its impacts linger today. Thanks to the University Action and Response Team, St. Thomas remains diligent and is ready for a safe spring semester. We will start with a two-week cautious period (through Feb. 11) where virtual events, meetings and gatherings will be the norm. Thank you for continuing to take part in our St. Thomas culture of care. Let’s keep hanging in there and supporting each other! Spring is in the future!

Speaking of the future, please join me at the upcoming State of the University, to be held virtually on Tuesday, February 15, at 3:30 p.m. We will take a look back at accomplishments of the past year, and mark important milestones toward our strategic plan priorities. We are “ever pressing forward” to bold goals for St. Thomas, and I look forward to sharing my outlook for the future with you.

I welcome your questions and will respond to as many as I can during the event. Please submit them here.