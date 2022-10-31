Wide Receiver Andrew McElroy Leads Tommies to First-Ever Top 25 Ranking in D-I Era

The University of St. Thomas football team defeated the University of San Diego 49-42 on Oct. 29, propelling the Tommies to 7-1 and strengthening their position atop the Pioneer Football League standings.

While this high-scoring game included a ton of offensive talent on both sides, there was only one offensive player of the week (Andrew McElroy), and only one of the two teams found themselves ranked in the AFCA top 25 poll for FCS teams following the matchup.

McElroy racked up more than 300 total yards to help the Tommies get the win over San Diego, including a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 75-yard catch and run. Needless to say, he went off. See for yourself:

THIS MAN IS UNTOUCHABLE!



After San Diego scores to open the half, on the ensuing kickoff @andrewmac_12 scores his 2nd touchdown of 75 or more yards today.



A threat EVERY TIME he touches the ball no matter where he is on the field!



3Q: @UST_Football 28, San Diego 28#RollToms pic.twitter.com/MzCUL6ek9W — St. Thomas Athletics (@TommieAthletics) October 29, 2022

More Andrew McElroy?!?! MORE ANDREW MCELROY!!!!@andrewmac_12 with his 2nd touchdown of the quarter, third today of 50 yards or more, and he's got an insane 292 ALL PURPOSE YARDS.



🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯



1st lead today for @UST_Football!



3Q: Tommies 35, San Diego 28#RollToms pic.twitter.com/1Qfr6ImAfg — St. Thomas Athletics (@TommieAthletics) October 29, 2022

Interested in learning more about Andrew McElroy? He was featured in the Pioneer Press last month, as well: