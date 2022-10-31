Wide Receiver Andrew McElroy Leads Tommies to First-Ever Top 25 Ranking in D-I Era

The University of St. Thomas football team defeated the University of San Diego 49-42 on Oct. 29, propelling the Tommies to 7-1 and strengthening their position atop the Pioneer Football League standings.
While this high-scoring game included a ton of offensive talent on both sides, there was only one offensive player of the week (Andrew McElroy), and only one of the two teams found themselves ranked in the AFCA top 25 poll for FCS teams following the matchup.
McElroy racked up more than 300 total yards to help the Tommies get the win over San Diego, including a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 75-yard catch and run. Needless to say, he went off. See for yourself:
Interested in learning more about Andrew McElroy? He was featured in the Pioneer Press last month, as well:
"An academic all-state nominee in high school, McElroy also was a member of the National Honors Society. And, as something that quickly has grown close to his heart, he spent three years as an executive officer in the NAACP youth council, aimed at advancing the Civil Rights Movement."