Willa Cather Medallion Featured in O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library

Best known for her novels about frontier and pioneer experiences, Willa Cather has a new place at St. Thomas. A stained-glass medallion of the 20th-century author that was recently installed in St. Thomas’ O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library is meant to inspire a new generation of learners.

“The themes of Willa Cather’s literature continue to capture our hearts and minds. Her writing pushes us to expand our horizons, whether it be enriching our knowledge of history, music, art or religion, and her stories are a gateway through which we can more thoughtfully consider our individual and collective human stories,” Ashley Olson, director of National Willa Cather Foundation, said in the dedication.

Cather, true to her pioneering spirit, wears a white shirt and necktie in the medallion, which was designed from a 1927 photo taken for Vanity Fair magazine.

Dan Gjelten, retired associate vice provost for university libraries, speaks during an event unveiling a new stained-glass window dedicated to Willa Cather in the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library on Dec. 7, 2021, in St. Paul. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

Cather’s medallion boosts the ranks of women depicted in the library’s stained-glass medallion collection. The 240 medallions honor bishops, saints, authors, literary characters and academic disciplines, most installed before the building’s opening in 1959 when St. Thomas was an all-male college.

“In 2010, someone from the English Department came to the library with an observation that there were not very many women or people of color represented,” Dan Gjelten, retired associate vice provost for university libraries, said. “We were happy to take on the project to correct that.”

Members of the English Department spearheaded efforts that added a medallion of Zora Neale Hurston, best known for her 1937 novel Their Eyes Were Watching God, then Frankenstein author Mary Shelley, before Professor Emeritus of English Bob Miller suggested Cather.

A Zora Neael Hurston stained-glass medallion in O'Shaughnessy-Frey Library is shown Aug. 5, 2015. The medallion also has the name of one of Hurston's novels, Their Eyes Were Watching God. Stained-glass medallions adorn a wall of windows in the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library during a spring day on the St. Paul campus. The new stained-glass window dedicated to Willa Cather that was unveiled in the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library on Dec. 7, 2021, in St. Paul. The University of St. Thomas' stained-glass medallion featuring author Mary Shelley, photographed on Dec. 4, 2018.

A nationally regarded Cather scholar, Miller helped inspire Gjelten’s appreciation for the My Ánontia author. Miller taught a class specifically on Cather at both the undergraduate and graduate levels at St. Thomas from 1991 until his retirement in 2006. During his master’s program, Gjelten took Miller’s class. Now, the two have jointly donated the author’s medallion.

“I liked (Cather), but after that class, I really loved her,” Gjelten said. “When he suggested (the window), I said heck yes, and in fact, I’ll pay for half of it.”

At the dedication, Miller read an excerpt from Cather’s short story “Bohemian Girl.” Born in 1873, Cather penned 12 novels, along with short fiction and poetry. She died in New York City at age 73.