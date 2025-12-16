Tune In: St. Thomas Christmas Concert Airs on Public Television

Choral and instrumental musicians from the University of St. Thomas take center stage in the 38th annual St. Thomas Christmas Concert, which will air on Twin Cities Public Television (TPT) from Dec. 23-25 and will be shared with public television affiliates nationwide.

Titled "A St. Thomas Christmas: Love Divine," the concert with nearly 300 student musicians, celebrates Advent and Christmas through music. This year’s performance features a world-premiere commission by acclaimed composer James Stephenson. The piece, Love Divine, anchors the program, offering a musical reflection on faith, hope, and the spirit of the season.

Christmas Concert at Orchestra Hall on Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis.

The beloved St. Thomas tradition began on campus in the late 1980s and for decades has been led by Dr. Matthew George, John Ireland Distinguished Professor of Music and Director of Bands and Orchestras at St. Thomas.

“I have so many special memories of our concerts over the years because there have been so many wonderful students who have graced the stage since 2007, performing great music at a very high level,” he said. “Perhaps the greatest memory, though, is the very first concert we did for national television. That was new to all of us, and the opportunity to demonstrate the incredible talents of our students nationwide was a spectacular opportunity for music at St. Thomas and for the university at large.”

Matthew George directing at the Christmas Concert at Orchestra Hall on Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis.

The Christmas Concert, supported for public broadcast every other year by the McQuinn Family, has grown into a signature holiday event for the Twin Cities and beyond, bringing together students, alumni, families, and communities near and far through the shared joy of music.