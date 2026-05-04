2026 Tommie Award Winner: Helping Everyone Feel at Home

Whether Rachel Obeakemhe Theophilus is mentoring 40 first-year residents as R.A. of Dowling Residence Hall, organizing gatherings, or simply stopping to say hello between classes, she moves across the University of St. Thomas with a quiet but intentional purpose of making sure people feel seen. She is the student who remembers your name, checks in when you’ve had a hard week, and somehow makes a large university feel personal.

“Rachel has this incredible gift of making everyone feel like they belong,” said Jessica Reagan, Ed.D., her supervisor in Residence Life. “Her residents absolutely adore her.”

Rachel Theophilus ’26, Tommie Award winner, at the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena on March 20, 2026, in St. Paul.

A past vice president of the Black Empowerment Student Alliance, Theophilus said, “I remember coming in my first year and just meeting people, from students, faculty, even staff who really impacted my life here.”

This academic year, that impact earned her the university’s highest student honor: the Tommie Award.

Where belonging begins

For three years, Theophilus has served as a resident advisor, guiding first-year students through one of the most transitional periods of their lives. It’s a role that demands empathy, awareness and consistency. It’s a role she chose with intention.

“I wanted freshmen because they’re in that very important step of their life,” she said. “Having someone they can talk to and just come to for anything was really something I wanted to do.”

In the residence halls, that commitment takes shape through late-night conversations, difficult roommate discussions and quiet check-ins that signal to students they are not alone. The role has also taught her something about balance.

Rachel Theophilus with peers in residence hall.

“Sometimes I need to lean on someone else too,” she said.

That understanding of both showing up and stepping back has shaped her approach to leadership. It’s not about always having the answer. It’s about being present enough to listen and intentional enough to act.

And when spaces for belonging didn’t exist, Theophilus didn’t wait for them to appear.

“I needed something that really represented me and my faith,” she said.

That realization led her to help found the Black Christian Fellowship, a space where students could bring both their cultural identity and their faith into one community. What started as a response to something missing quickly became something meaningful.

“Being able to create that group… everyone else was like, ‘Oh, someone else felt the same way,’” she said.

“Where there is no organization, Rachel creates them,” said Ron Raymond, an adjunct faculty member in the Opus College of Business. “She takes responsibility for ensuring everyone is welcome and has a voice.”

Learning through the law

“Advocating for myself and for other people was something I realized I love to do,” said Theophilus, who followed that path through her business law and compliance major.

“Learning how the law influences business fascinated me more than any other classes I had taken,” she said.

It gave her a way to think about fairness, accountability and the systems that shape people’s lives. In addition to minoring in business in healthcare, she has taken that outlook with her through internships in state government and even her London Business Semester study abroad experience.

Being in London “taught me so much about independence, perspective and self-content,” she said. “Whether it’s going to a restaurant by myself or exploring a new place, I learned to be OK doing things on my own.”

That growth was evident to those around her.

“Rachel’s positive energy and intellectual engagement enriched the learning experience for both her peers and the program faculty,” said Dr. Kevin Henderson, a professor in the Management Department at the Opus College of Business. He added that she “approached every assignment with curiosity, diligence, and enthusiasm.”

Environmental portrait of Rachel Obeakemhe Theophilus.

A lasting impact

After graduation, Theophilus plans to return to London before pursuing law school, with an interest in corporate law, particularly in healthcare or sports law.

“I hope to be part of creating policies that make systems more accountable, affordable and just,” she said.

But for those who know her, Theophilus’ impact at St. Thomas has already helped shape the lives of others.

“Rachel IS Tommie Pride and Spirit personified,” Reagan said. “She doesn’t just embody the ideals of St. Thomas, she radiates them.”

Theophilus sees it more simply. “I truly value connections,” she said. It’s a philosophy she stands by and is at the root of advice she offers to others: “Don’t wait for anyone to create your own experience. You shape the college experience you want.”