Art History Faculty Member Awarded Fellowship by the Smithsonian Archives of American Art

Dr. Amy Nygaard, assistant professor in the Department of Art History and director of the Museum Studies Program, was awarded a Samuel H. Kress Foundation Teaching Fellowship by the Smithsonian Archives of American Art.
Nygaard will collaborate with a small cohort of national and international art historians to develop skills in provenance and art market studies for integration into their teaching practices. The seven-month fellowship culminates with the creation of sample teaching modules and assignments published on the Smithsonian Learning Lab platform.
Serving as an assistant professor of museum studies and art history in the College of Arts and Sciences, her research explores the interconnections between the aesthetics of trauma in post-apartheid culture, history, and politics. Nygaard looks forward to incorporating provenance research into her future museum studies course offerings.