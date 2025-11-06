The Tommie mascot in between two students holding up thank you signs
Story University News

Building on a Tradition of Generosity: The Tommie Network Rallies Once Again

Posted on By Kelly Thomalla '99

The 11th annual Tommie Give Day at the University of St. Thomas on Nov. 4 proved once again that when the Tommie Network rallies, incredible things happen. This year, 3,126 donors across the globe came together to raise a record-breaking $4.32 million, surpassing last year’s total of $3.98 million. 

A signature university tradition, Tommie Give Day unites alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students and friends in support of scholarships and resources that help students access a transformative St. Thomas education. Donors from nearly every U.S. state and other countries contributed, making it a truly global event for philanthropy. The countries included Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Germany, Italy, Uganda, South Korea and Australia.

St. Thomas Leadership Team smiles for group photo.
The University of St. Thomas Leadership Team poses for a photo holding signs for Tommie Give Day in the Iversen Center for Faith on Oct. 20, 2025, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

Generosity from the Board of Trustees fueled an impressive $1.57 million in matching gifts, inspiring others to join in and amplifying the impact of every donation. Colleges, schools, departments and friends also contributed to challenge funds to engage their communities, helping bring the total to $1.86 million in matches and challenges throughout the day. 

Over the past 11 years, Tommie Give Day donors have contributed more than $16 million.

“I’m deeply grateful for the Tommie Network’s generosity and commitment to our students,” said Christy Donovan Jepperson MBA, director of annual giving. “Every gift, no matter the size, helps open doors to a whole-person St. Thomas education and builds momentum for our Comprehensive Campaign, especially in expanding access through scholarships.”

A group of students smile.
Buffy Smith, dean of Dougherty Family College, surrounded by students on Tommie Give Day Nov. 5, 2025, on the Minneapolis campus. (Kelly Thomalla ’99)

This year’s giving day showcased the strength of the entire Tommie Network. Alumni once again represented the largest donor group, contributing 37% of gifts, followed by parents and grandparents at 30%. Nearly every class from 1955 to 2025 recorded at least one gift, unlocking the Class Year Challenge and reinforcing a strong sense of community across generations. 

Parent participation soared, with 942 donors – an 11.9% year-over-year increase – helping St. Thomas blow through three Tommie Parent Impact Challenges by early evening.

Students sitting in cubicles with telecommunications headsets.
Students work in the engagement center on Tommie Give Day on the St. Paul campus on Nov. 5, 2025. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

Students played a larger role than ever in this year’s success. The Student Engagement Center doubled its 2024 results, raising $31,530 from 111 donations. Meanwhile, student clubs, which participated in Tommie Give Day fundraising for the first time, raised nearly $90,000. That’s a 309% increase over last fall’s club fundraising totals. Clubs also saw a 73% increase in donors year over year, with 682 total gifts.

Intercollegiate Athletics once again led the charge as the top fundraising unit, securing 871 donors and raising more than $1.47 million in support of Tommie student-athletes.

A student holds thank you card
A student fills out a thank you card in the Anderson Student Center on Tommie Give Day on the St. Paul campus on Nov. 5, 2025. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

Across the St. Paul and Minneapolis campuses, the day was filled with Tommie spirit. Five in-person events brought the community together, featuring treats, gratitude card writing and trivia hosted in partnership with U.S. Bank. 

In alignment with the university’s mission, Tommie Give Day extended generosity beyond St. Thomas. Donors who made gifts of $100 or more qualified for Tommie Choppers, with the option to keep or gift the mittens to benefit Catholic Charities Twin Cities. In total, 280 pairs were gifted forward, and more than 1,100 pairs were requested.

Five Engineer students photo op
Engineering students pose for photos for Tommie Give Day in the Data Visualization Lab in O’Shaughnessy Science Hall in St. Paul. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)
Two students talking
Students talks in the Anderson Student Center on Tommie Give Day on the St. Paul campus on Nov. 5, 2025. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)
Notes on a white board
Student notes posted in Anderson Student Center to show gratitude to donors on Tommie Give Day on the St. Paul campus on Nov. 5, 2025. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)
The statue of Archbishop John Ireland dressed in Tommie gear
The statue of Archbishop John Ireland on Tommie Give Day on the St. Paul campus on Nov. 5, 2025. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)
Hands in the center
St. Thomas student employees from the Engagement Center participate in a photoshoot for Tommie Give Day. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)
Students standing at table
Students work with US Bank employees in the Anderson Student Center on Tommie Give Day on the St. Paul campus on Nov. 5, 2025. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)
Tommie the mascot walking between students high five tunnel
St. Thomas student employees from the Engagement Center participate in a photoshoot for Tommie Give Day. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)
President Robert Vischer sports yellow chopper gloves
President Rob Vischer poses for photos for Tommie Give Day in front of The Arches in St. Paul. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)
Group of students smiling
School of Law Dean Daniel Kelly poses with students for promotional photos for Tommie Give Day on the Minneapolis campus. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)
A St. Thomas sign in letters
A St. Thomas sign in letters on Tommie Give Day on the St. Paul campus on Nov. 5, 2025. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)
Five engineer students photo op
Engineering students pose for photos for Tommie Give Day in the Blattner Robotics and Automation Lab in Schoenecker Hall in St. Paul. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)
Students toss Choppers in the air
Students from the School of Law toss choppers in the air for Tommie Give Day on the Minneapolis campus. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)
Students from Dougherty Family College pose for Tommie Give Day on the Minneapolis. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)
Learn More

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications