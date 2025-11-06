Building on a Tradition of Generosity: The Tommie Network Rallies Once Again

The 11th annual Tommie Give Day at the University of St. Thomas on Nov. 4 proved once again that when the Tommie Network rallies, incredible things happen. This year, 3,126 donors across the globe came together to raise a record-breaking $4.32 million, surpassing last year’s total of $3.98 million.

A signature university tradition, Tommie Give Day unites alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students and friends in support of scholarships and resources that help students access a transformative St. Thomas education. Donors from nearly every U.S. state and other countries contributed, making it a truly global event for philanthropy. The countries included Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Germany, Italy, Uganda, South Korea and Australia.

The University of St. Thomas Leadership Team poses for a photo holding signs for Tommie Give Day in the Iversen Center for Faith on Oct. 20, 2025, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

Generosity from the Board of Trustees fueled an impressive $1.57 million in matching gifts, inspiring others to join in and amplifying the impact of every donation. Colleges, schools, departments and friends also contributed to challenge funds to engage their communities, helping bring the total to $1.86 million in matches and challenges throughout the day.

Over the past 11 years, Tommie Give Day donors have contributed more than $16 million.

“I’m deeply grateful for the Tommie Network’s generosity and commitment to our students,” said Christy Donovan Jepperson MBA, director of annual giving. “Every gift, no matter the size, helps open doors to a whole-person St. Thomas education and builds momentum for our Comprehensive Campaign, especially in expanding access through scholarships.”

Buffy Smith, dean of Dougherty Family College, surrounded by students on Tommie Give Day Nov. 5, 2025, on the Minneapolis campus. (Kelly Thomalla ’99)

This year’s giving day showcased the strength of the entire Tommie Network. Alumni once again represented the largest donor group, contributing 37% of gifts, followed by parents and grandparents at 30%. Nearly every class from 1955 to 2025 recorded at least one gift, unlocking the Class Year Challenge and reinforcing a strong sense of community across generations.

Parent participation soared, with 942 donors – an 11.9% year-over-year increase – helping St. Thomas blow through three Tommie Parent Impact Challenges by early evening.

Students work in the engagement center on Tommie Give Day on the St. Paul campus on Nov. 5, 2025. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

Students played a larger role than ever in this year’s success. The Student Engagement Center doubled its 2024 results, raising $31,530 from 111 donations. Meanwhile, student clubs, which participated in Tommie Give Day fundraising for the first time, raised nearly $90,000. That’s a 309% increase over last fall’s club fundraising totals. Clubs also saw a 73% increase in donors year over year, with 682 total gifts.

Intercollegiate Athletics once again led the charge as the top fundraising unit, securing 871 donors and raising more than $1.47 million in support of Tommie student-athletes.

A student fills out a thank you card in the Anderson Student Center on Tommie Give Day on the St. Paul campus on Nov. 5, 2025. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

Across the St. Paul and Minneapolis campuses, the day was filled with Tommie spirit. Five in-person events brought the community together, featuring treats, gratitude card writing and trivia hosted in partnership with U.S. Bank.

In alignment with the university’s mission, Tommie Give Day extended generosity beyond St. Thomas. Donors who made gifts of $100 or more qualified for Tommie Choppers, with the option to keep or gift the mittens to benefit Catholic Charities Twin Cities. In total, 280 pairs were gifted forward, and more than 1,100 pairs were requested.