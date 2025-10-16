Class of 2029 Expands Geographic Diversity and Global Reach for St. Thomas

Recent years at the University of St. Thomas have been marked by both significant transformation (everything from new academic programs, facilities and Division I athletics) and a renewed emphasis on its core mission, values and convictions.

And prospective students have taken notice.

This fall’s official enrollment figures show St. Thomas welcomed its largest-ever class of first-time, first-year students – a sign of growing interest in the university’s mission and momentum. The Class of 2029 includes 1,677 students, a 6.3% increase over last year, contributing to a total enrollment of 9,876 across undergraduate and graduate programs – the university’s highest in five years.

The record-breaking class arrives during a period of dynamic growth and transformation for St. Thomas. Within the last few years, the 140-year-old university opened Minnesota’s newest nursing program, introduced academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, completed construction of facilities such as the Schoenecker Center for STEAM education and the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena (the new home of Tommie hockey and basketball), opened new residence halls, and announced major scholarship gifts to improve access to higher education.

This year’s class reflects St. Thomas’ commitment to broadening opportunity and access within the state and across the nation. Among domestic students, nearly one in five come from outside Minnesota, underscoring the university’s expanding geographic reach.

International enrollment is also on the rise. Ninety-nine international students – representing 5.9% of the class – joined St. Thomas this year, bringing the total number of international students to 5.5% of the overall student population. Altogether, students now represent 104 countries – a 20% increase from last year – along with 48 states and three U.S. territories.

The Class of 2029 also reflects the growing diversity of the university community. Thirty-eight percent of incoming students identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color), making this one of the most racially diverse classes in St. Thomas history.