DFC Appoints Janine Sanders Jones as Associate Dean

Dr. Janine Sanders Jones has accepted the role of associate dean of academics at the Dougherty Family College after serving as interim associate dean since October 2020.

Janine Sanders Jones

Sanders Jones became a part of the St. Thomas community in 2007 because of her involvement in the Twin Cities chapter of the National Black MBA Association, which would host its meetings at the Minneapolis campus. During her time in the organization, a faculty position opened at the Opus College of Business at St. Thomas and she was encouraged by then Opus College Dean Christopher Puto to apply. While pursuing her doctorate at the University of Minnesota, she came on board as an assistant professor of operations and supply chain management. She was promoted to associate professor with tenure in 2016.

She taught upper-level undergraduate and graduate courses at Opus College until she moved to DFC in 2020. She said that “moving over to DFC reshaped my view of higher education and education in general, because I feel like the systematic disparities in education are apparent. It has helped me think about my role in administration but also my role in the classroom and how do I help to eliminate these barriers that students are experiencing.”

In her role as interim associate dean, Sanders Jones was responsible for the academic operations for the college including faculty hiring, assessment, curriculum management, and academic advising. She will continue those duties as permanent associate dean.

“Dr. Sanders Jones has provided clear and compassionate guidance and support for faculty and scholars,” said Dougherty Family College Dean Dr. Buffy Smith. “Her teaching, scholarship and professional background in business administration have been an asset to our college. I look forward to working with Dr. Sanders Jones as we continue to reach our strategic goals including the development of an Associate of Science degree program.”

Sanders Jones received her bachelor’s degree in science in 1996 from Ohio University. She then continued her education and received her master’s degree in industrial administration in 1997 from Purdue University. She then got her doctorate in operations management from the University of Minnesota in 2008.