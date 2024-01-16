Dougherty Family College Appoints Sarah McCann as Associate Dean of Academics

Sarah McCann, who has served since August as interim associate dean of academics at Dougherty Family College, the two-year college at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, has been appointed permanently to that role, effective immediately.

“I am thrilled to appoint Sarah McCann as the new associate dean of academics at Dougherty Family College,” said Dean Buffy Smith, who added that McCann served as the interim associate dean of academics “with excellence.”

McCann, who received an education specialist degree (EdS) from St. Thomas in 2019, previously served as theology faculty at DFC.

“Sarah has been an outstanding faculty member at DFC since 2017,” Smith said. “Sarah’s experience as a religion teacher and 12th grade dean at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, along with her experience at DFC, has been an asset to our leadership team. She is highly respected by scholars, faculty and staff. We appreciate her thoughtful, caring, and compassionate leadership and commitment to advancing educational equity.”

Prior to being dean of student achievement for 12th grade at Cristo Rey, McCann was an education advocate at the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, working with families living in a transitional housing project in the Washington, D.C., area. “It taught me a lot about the inequities and the system and kids who are vulnerable,” McCann said in a previous article.

She added, “I am thrilled to be able to collaborate with phenomenal colleagues and scholars who are every day working to make DFC a challenging, compassionate, and excellent college. It’s the best job.”