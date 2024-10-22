Art History Professor Publishes Article About a 120-Year-Old Typeface

University of St. Thomas Professor Craig Eliason published an article titled “Auriol as a Text Typeface: An Early Twentieth-Century Challenge to the Conventionality of Book Typography” in Printing History , the journal of the American Printing History Association.

Eliason, who is in the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Art History, wrote that Auriol, a more than 120-year-old typeface based on the designs of illustrator George Auriol, “became a go-to type for splash titles that convey turn-of-the-last century exuberance we associate with continental Europe.” He said Auriol is a display typeface “made to grab attention in short bursts, often at large sizes.”