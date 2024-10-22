Art History Professor Publishes Article About a 120-Year-Old Typeface

University of St. Thomas Professor Craig Eliason published an article titled “Auriol as a Text Typeface: An Early Twentieth-Century Challenge to the Conventionality of Book Typography” in Printing History, the journal of the American Printing History Association.
Eliason, who is in the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Art History, wrote that Auriol, a more than 120-year-old typeface based on the designs of illustrator George Auriol, “became a go-to type for splash titles that convey turn-of-the-last century exuberance we associate with continental Europe.” He said Auriol is a display typeface “made to grab attention in short bursts, often at large sizes.”
Printing History has been published since 1979. Digital copies of the journal are available on the Gale and EBSCO databases.