Dr. Matthew Kim Wins Music Contest for New Fight Song

A new creative collaboration at St. Thomas is in the works. Dr. Matthew Kim, an associate professor of economics and director of the data analytics program, has won the music contest for a new university fight song.

Dr. Matthew Kim (Mike Ekern/University of St. Thomas)

Kim will team up with Sara Gross Methner, the university’s general counsel and secretary and winner of the lyrics contest, to finalize the new fight song. The duo will work with St. Thomas music faculty to polish the final song with a goal for a debut of the full music and lyrics by the end of spring semester.

“I am honored and excited to win the music contest. As a hobby during college and graduate school, I transcribed jazz pieces and arranged music for chamber ensembles and a cappella groups – though never anything in the ‘fight song’ genre!” Kim said. “I thought it would be a fun challenge to try to come up with music that evoked the same sentiment as Sara’s lyrics. I hope the St. Thomas community enjoys singing the new fight song.”

For winning the music contest, Kim received $1,000 as well as a $500 gift card to the Tommie Shop.

“With 12 entries, there was amazing talent demonstrated for the music contest,” said fight song committee member Mark Vangsgard, St. Thomas’ vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer. “The committee of faculty, staff, alumni and students undertook a thorough review of the entries and again received some helpful suggestions from two of our music theory classes.”

Sara Gross Methner (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

With both the lyrics and music contests completed, some fine-tuning of the music will happen to orchestrate the winning entry into a more marching band/pep band instrumentation; at the same time the lyrics will be incorporated in a rhythm and feel that makes sense for the music.