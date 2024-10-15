Dr. Obasesam Okoi Joins Editorial Board of International Journal of Engineering, Social Justice and Peace 

Dr. Obasesam Okoi, an assistant professor in the Department of Justice and Society Studies, has been appointed to the editorial board of the International Journal of Engineering, Social Justice and Peace.
Okoi brings a unique interdisciplinary background to the board, combining his expertise in civil engineering and peace and conflict studies with his leadership of the Peace Engineering program at the University of St. Thomas. His passion for social justice awakened while working as an engineer in the oil industry in Nigeria, where he experienced the negative impact of oil extraction on the environment and local communities.
The IJESP focuses on practices that enhance gender, racial, class, and cultural equity, and are democratic, non-oppressive, and nonviolent. The journal serves practicing professionals and educators in the fields of engineering, design, architecture, and all similar disciplines, as well as a general audience seeking to better understand the progressive potential of these fields.
In this role, Okoi will help advance the journal’s mission by integrating critical perspectives on the intersection of technology, social responsibility, and peacebuilding, while fostering scholarship that promotes inclusive and ethical engineering practices globally.