Dr. Raymond N. MacKenzie Publishes 'Red and Black' Translation

English Professor Dr. Raymond N. MacKenzie recently published a translation of the book, Red and Black. It was originally released in 1830 by Stendhal, the pseudonym of Marie-Henri Beyle.
About the book: "Fueled with a combustible mix of ambition, naivete, and Napoleonic ideals, Julien Sorel sets his sights on the heights of French society. But for the son of a provincial carpenter in post-Napoleonic France, the prospects for advancement are vanishingly narrow, the chances for glory rarer yet."
"Distinguished translator Raymond N. MacKenzie includes an extensive introduction to Stendhal’s world and time, as well as copious annotations that explain allusions and terms for the modern reader."