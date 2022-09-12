Dr. Raymond N. MacKenzie Publishes 'Red and Black' Translation

English Professor Dr. Raymond N. MacKenzie recently published a translation of the book, Red and Black. It was originally released in 1830 by Stendhal, the pseudonym of Marie-Henri Beyle.

About the book: "Fueled with a combustible mix of ambition, naivete, and Napoleonic ideals, Julien Sorel sets his sights on the heights of French society. But for the son of a provincial carpenter in post-Napoleonic France, the prospects for advancement are vanishingly narrow, the chances for glory rarer yet."