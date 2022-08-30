Dr. Theresa Ricke-Kiely, executive director at the Center for the Common Good, was recently awarded placement on the Fulbright Specialist Program roster. The program is offered through the Department of State and allows overseas universities and organizations to develop collaborative projects identified as priorities.

Before working with the Center for the Common Good, Ricke-Kiely was on faculty at the University of Notre Dame and the University of South Carolina Upstate. "I enjoyed teaching leadership [at Notre Dame] and going abroad, supporting NGOs and students on leadership projects ... This seemed like a great opportunity to share my expertise with an organization and build leadership capacity, whether it be a university or an NGO," said Ricke-Kiely.