Emerging Media Adjunct Faculty Member Receives NABJ Award

Sheree R. Curry with the NABJ Salute to Excellence Award.

At its recent annual convention in Chicago, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) honored Department of Emerging Media adjunct faculty member and St. Thomas Director of Communications Sheree R. Curry with its Salute to Excellence Award.

Curry received the award in the national business news category for her “Hail to the Chiefs” article that was published in USA Today’s 2023 Black History Month issue. In the article, Curry quoted seven Fortune 500 chief diversity officers about how they tackle diversity deficits at their companies.

The chief diversity officers quoted in the article include:

Greg Cunningham, U.S. Bank

Kiera Fernandez, Target

Dawn Frazier-Bohnert, Liberty Mutual

Michelle Jordan, AT&T

Bob Lockett, ADP

Reginald J. Miller, McDonald’s (now at GE Vernova)

Amelia Williams Hardy, Best Buy

As it so happens, Cunningham is on the advisory board of Dougherty Family College at St. Thomas, and Amelia Williams Hardy is on the advisory board of Opus College of Business.