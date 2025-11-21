Engineering Alumni Society at Villanova University Honors St. Thomas’ Mahmoud Kabalan

Mahmoud Kabalan, associate professor and director of the Center for Microgrid Research at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, was recently honored with the Carl T. Humphrey Award from the Villanova University Engineering Alumni Society (EAS).

Dr. Mahmoud Kabalan, director of the Center for Microgrid Research

The award recognizes Villanova engineering graduate alumni who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, management excellence and significant technical contributions to the field. Kabalan earned his doctorate from Villanova in 2016.

The award is in remembrance of Carl T. Humphrey, the college’s first dean. Humphrey is honored for furthering student engagement through new honor societies, professional clubs, and the launch of the Villanova Engineer student publication.

In its announcement, the EAS showed Kabalan’s impact as a leader through his microgrid research and commitment to advancing resilient, sustainable energy systems.

Since 1972, the EAS has celebrated alumni whose professional accomplishments have developed the engineering community and reputation of Villanova’s College of Engineering.