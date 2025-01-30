Ethics and Business Law Faculty Member to Serve as Judge for International Sports Law Competition

Opus College of Business Professor Emeritus of Ethics and Business Law Dr. John Wendt has been selected to serve as a Judge for the international Sports Law Arbitration Moot (SLAM) .

The SLAM is a world-class competition with the aim to promote greater knowledge of the values and rules of international sports arbitration, the go-to dispute resolution mechanism in the sector.

The judges selected are attorneys and barristers who have extensive experience as arbitrators at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The 2025 Grand Final and award ceremony are held being held alongside the inaugural International Dispute Resolution Conference for competitors and leading lawyers, academics and executives from the sports world on April 10-11 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.