Faculty Promotions and Tenure Announced

The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce that eight faculty have been simultaneously granted tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2023:

Dr. Shaherzad Ahmadi, Department of History (College of Arts and Sciences)

Dr. Mahmoud Kabalan, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (School of Engineering)

Dr. Lucas Koerner, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (School of Engineering)

Dr. Adam Korak, Department of Health and Exercise Science (Morrison Family College of Health)

Dr. Rita Lederle, Department of Civil Engineering (School of Engineering)

Dr. Amelia McNamara, Department of Computer and Information Sciences (College of Arts and Sciences)

Dr. Kenichi Okamoto, Department of Biology (College of Arts and Sciences)

Dr. Travis Welt, Department of Civil Engineering (School of Engineering)

It is also our pleasure to recognize Mr. Benjamin Carpenter, associate professor, School of Law, and Dr. Codrina Popescu, professor, Department of Chemistry (College of Arts and Sciences), who have been granted tenure.