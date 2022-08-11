Former Opus Dean Receives Academy of Management Award

Dr. Stefanie Lenway, former dean of the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas, was recently awarded the IM Division Amorepacific Outstanding Educator Award by the Academy of Management. The award recognizes excellence in teaching international management through significant contributions to the field and can only be awarded by outside nominations. The Academy of Management is an association for management scholars that publishes journals, holds conferences, and allows for management professors to share research.