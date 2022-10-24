Fortune Ranks St. Thomas MS in Data Science a Top 5 Program

The University of St. Thomas’ School of Engineering MS in Data Science program landed in the Top 5 of Fortune magazine's first-ever ranking of the nation’s top in-person master’s degree programs in data science.

It sits alongside programs at the country’s most recognizable and distinguished colleges and universities, including Harvard and Michigan.

Data science continues to be “one of the fastest growing fields today, and one of the best ways to break into the field is to pursue a master’s degree in the field,” Fortune wrote in the article for its 2022 listing.

“Our graduate programs are unique in that we teach state-of-the-art technology skills in an applied manner,” said Dr. Manjeet Rege, professor and chair of Graduate Programs in Software. “This recent recognition is a testimony to the collaborative work between our full-time faculty, adjunct instructors and industry experts.”

The ranking reflects the Data Science master’s program strengths across many factors, including academics, enrollment and outcomes.

“The organizing principles behind our Graduate Programs in Software Department, including our Data Science master’s degree, are based in community, determining how the university can help the workforce needs of our region. Industry is evolving rapidly – especially in technology. Our programs are constantly evolving so content is relevant and stays that way,” said Dr. Bhabani Misra, associate dean of the School of Engineering’s Graduate Programs in Software.