From Rondo Classrooms to Entrepreneurs, New Gift Expands St. Thomas’ Impact

Enabling human flourishing is at the heart of the University of St. Thomas’ partnerships with underserved communities. Now, thanks to a gift from Twin Cities philanthropists Gary and Pat Sauer, Minnesota’s largest private university is expanding efforts to support those communities by strengthening pathways to economic mobility and enhancing educational resources for local K-12 students.

With the $12.3 million gift, St. Thomas will bolster its support for two schools serving St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood, provide scholarships for graduates of Minneapolis’ Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, and empower more emerging Minnesota entrepreneurs facing economic hardship to start and grow their businesses.

“This gift affirms and strengthens a longstanding commitment of our university: We are deeply rooted in the Twin Cities, and our mission compels us to further the well-being of the broader community beyond our campus,” said Rob Vischer, president of the University of St. Thomas.

In the Rondo neighborhood, St. Thomas’ School of Education is deepening its partnerships with both the Maxfield Collaborative Learning School and St. Peter Claver Catholic School. These are two cornerstone sites for community-embedded teacher preparation, professional learning, and applied research. University faculty work alongside teachers and school leaders to provide professional development, in-depth instructional coaching, and collaborative research focused on literacy, attendance, and student engagement. These partnerships provide St. Thomas teacher candidates with rich, field-based experiences that prepare them to enter the teaching workforce with confidence.

Maxfield Elementary class students work with St. Thomas student-educators on Nov. 5, 2024, in St. Paul.

Additionally, St. Thomas will continue welcoming students from Maxfield and St. Peter Claver to campus for summer enrichment programs that blend academic learning and early exposure to college – strengthening pathways for students and families across the Rondo community.

“This gift allows us to more fully wrap our arms around the Rondo community,” said Amy Smith, dean of the St. Thomas School of Education. “It enables us to support teachers, students, and families in meaningful, sustained ways – and to advance education as a powerful driver of transformation.”

Maxfield Elementary students participate in Concrete Crushing with Travis Welt during their Summer to the Max campus visit in the Schoenecker Center on June 17, 2025, in St. Paul.

Gary Sauer was instrumental in the founding of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in the Twin Cities. The Minneapolis school has been a St. Thomas partner since it opened in 2007. Created by the Society of Jesus, there are more than 40 Cristo Rey schools nationwide, located primarily in underserved areas.

“The Sauers’ deep faith leads them to compassionate acts like this for members of our community, and it’s inspiring,” said Father Chris Collins, St. Thomas’ vice president for mission. “The founding of Cristo Rey in the Twin Cities was a life-changing opportunity for so many. Now, they’ve opened doors to St. Thomas for Cristo Rey students, and these acts of kindness will ripple throughout our community for generations.”

Additionally, the Sauers’ gift supports the Community Entrepreneurship Program (CEP) at the Opus College of Business and Schulze School of Entrepreneurship. CEP is a 10-month program for entrepreneurs experiencing economic hardship that provides training, mentorship, and resources to help participants start or grow their business. Since 2022, the program has graduated more than 200 people across nine cohorts, the majority of whom are launching small businesses or expanding their ventures.

With the gift, St. Thomas aims to expand the CEP’s reach across the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota to serve more entrepreneurs working to start businesses in their local communities. The gift will also enhance mentorship and support services and increase access to start-up grants.