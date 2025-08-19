In Our Prayers: Michael E. Dougherty ’66

Kathy and Mike Dougherty

The University of St. Thomas community mourns the passing of Michael Emmett Dougherty ’66, an alumnus, trustee, visionary philanthropist and founding benefactor of Dougherty Family College (DFC). He died Aug. 10, 2025.

Together with his wife Kathy and their family, he established Dougherty Family College at the University of St. Thomas to create a pathway to higher education for students with high financial need. The two-year, associate degree college opened its doors in 2017.

Mike Dougherty at the commencement ceremony for Dougherty Family College on May 25, 2025, in St. Paul.

“The impact that he has had on the DFC scholars will be experienced for generations to come,” said Dougherty Family College Dean Buffy Smith.

A longstanding St. Thomas supporter, Dougherty made his first gift to St. Thomas’ Annual Fund in 1976. He began serving on the Board of Trustees in 2003, and remained an active and engaged board member until his death.

Dougherty is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathy; daughters Mollie Dougherty and Sarah Rekas (Bret), and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice Dougherty; and his brothers, Tom and William "Bill" Dougherty.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at the Basilica of St Mary's in Minneapolis. Visitation will be prior to the service at 9 a.m. The family has asked for memorials to be directed to Dougherty Family College at the University of St. Thomas.

St. Thomas Community Remembers Mike Dougherty

Guests converse with Mike Dougherty at the DFC Impact Celebration on June 15, 2023, at Bavaria Downs in Chaska Minnesota.

“Mike will always loom large in the story of St. Thomas,” said St. Thomas President Rob Vischer. “He overcame many obstacles in his life, and he never forgot how important St. Thomas was to his journey. He was a relentless champion for young people who face difficult circumstances, and he knew that their resilience would shine through if they were given a chance. He and Kathy have given thousands of young people that chance, and that legacy of impact will perpetuate for generations to come."

Left to right: St. Thomas President Rob Vischer, Kathy Dougherty, DFC Dean Buffy Smith, and Mike Dougherty.

“Mike was a humble servant of God, and his faith was on full display in the way he connected with all people,” said Dougherty Family College Dean Buffy Smith. “He was a great storyteller, he loved making people laugh, he knew how to make people feel special, seen and loved. The Dougherty Family College community will be forever grateful and inspired by the beautiful way Mike Dougherty lived his life. We will miss our dear friend so very much."

Mike Dougherty talks with Trustee David Juran '88 during the Dougherty Family College Scholarship Spotlight event in Schulze Atrium in Schulze Hall in Minneapolis on Sept. 29, 2022.

“I’ve been fortunate to know Mike as a friend and benefactor for more than 20 years,” said Erik Thurman, vice president for University Advancement at the University of St. Thomas. “Mike’s generosity leaves an enduring mark on the Twin Cities and far beyond. He was a philanthropic giant in the Twin Cities whose presence, community leadership, and beneficence will be profoundly missed.”

Maggie Romens and Erik Thurman converse with Mike Dougherty at the DFC Impact Celebration on June 15, 2023.

Father Dennis Dease, St. Thomas president emeritus, said, “Mike was a dear friend, with a quick mind, a big heart, and fun to be with. He was a remarkably successful entrepreneur and generous philanthropist. What would this world be like without people like Mike?”

Trustee Michael Dougherty receives congratulations from Father Dennis Dease following a vote by the Board of Trustees to approve a new two-year college Nov. 17, 2016, in the Murray-Herrick Board of Trustees Room.

If you take some risks ... and never ever, ever, ever give up, then the next generation and the generations that follow will live in a world that is far better than the one we live in today.” Mike Doughtery

2019 commencement address to the first DFC graduates