In the News: Amy Smith on School Choice and What it Means for K-12 Education

Amy Smith, PhD, interim dean for the University of St. Thomas School of Education, recently spoke with U.S. News & World Report for a story about the term “school choice” and what it really means.

Advocates use the term “school choice” to refer to programs and policies that let families use public money to access schools beyond their local option, including private schools. “At its core, school choice is really about parents and guardians having the ability to choose, regardless of how those options are funded,” says Amy Smith, interim dean of the school of education at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.