Catherine Grant, greenhouse manager in the Biology Department and co-founder of the Pollinator Path, looks over some of the native plant gardens she grew on south campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
In the News: Catherine Grant Provides Summer Gardening Insights

Catherine Grant, greenhouse and medicinal garden manager at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with MPR News host Angela Davis about the best ways to set yourself up for a successful summer garden.

From the story:

Maybe you’re growing tomatoes on the back deck or trying to fill your yard with vibrant flowers. Or maybe you’re just trying to stay one step ahead of those pesky weeds. 

Whatever your gardening goals, summer is the season when gardens can really shine – or struggle.

Grant: It can be smart to check your soil moisture. Dig down to see if it’s saturated, if water is percolating nicely. If you have a low spot in your yard that’s always wet, plant something that can handle wet roots. Usually it’s better to adapt, putting the right plants for the site, than it is to try to change the site.

