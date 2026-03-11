In The News: Emerging Media’s Oyuna Uranchimeg Inspires at Paralympics

Oyuna Uranchimeg, an administrative assistant in the Emerging Media Department at the University of St. Thomas, was featured in Fast Company for balancing her full-time campus role with her work as a Paralympian.

Oyuna Uranchimeg

Uranchimeg competed in wheelchair curling for Team USA at the 2022 Paralympic Games and will do so again in the 2026 Games.

From the article:

She’s the department’s problem-solver. People file into Uranchimeg’s office all day with an array of different questions. When the department needed to add adjunct professors to take on an expanding course load, Uranchimeg was the one that was on top of the contracts. If a student or faculty member is having an issue with a new online resource, she’s the one who they go to.

“She’s the person that everybody sends their folks to,” department chair Dr. Peter Gregg says. “Let’s see if Oyuna can help, or let’s get in touch with Oyuna. So she’s essential to what we do.”