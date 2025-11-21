In the News: Michael Rota on Renewing Family Faith Formation

Michael Rota, professor of philosophy at the University of St. Thomas and director of the Psychology of Faith project, spoke with the National Catholic Register about the growing movement toward family-focused faith formation as parishes look for new ways to help young Catholics stay connected to the Church. Rota explained how involving parents directly in catechesis can strengthen family practice and significantly increase the likelihood that children will continue living the faith into adulthood.

From the article:

One of the most pressing challenges facing the Catholic Church in the United States today is the steady rise in young Catholics who abandon the faith before they reach adulthood.

A new approach – one that places the family at the center of faith formation – is beginning to gain momentum as a possible solution to this crisis. ...

The crisis of youth disaffiliation with the Church was addressed by Michael Rota and Stephen Bullivant in an article published this summer in Notre Dame’s Church Life Journal.

Drawing on data from the “General Social Survey,” the authors found that the percentage of “cradle Catholics” – those raised in the faith – who still identified as Catholic as adults decreased from 84% in 1973 to just 62% in 2022.