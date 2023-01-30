In the News: St. Thomas Partners With Saint Paul Public Schools to Create Collaborative Learning School at Maxfield Elementary

Amy Smith, PhD, interim dean for the University of St. Thomas School of Education, spoke with 5 Eyewitness News during an event to announce a new collaborative learning partnership at Maxfield Elementary in St. Paul.
From the story:
Minnesota’s largest private university is partnering with the state’s second-largest school district for a new approach to teacher preparation.
The University of St. Thomas and Saint Paul Public Schools are turning Maxfield Elementary School into a “collaborative learning school.”
“This is the dream. This is the gold standard,” said Dr. Amy Smith, interim dean of the School of Education at St. Thomas.
Starting in the fall of 2023, St. Thomas will have its own classroom at Maxfield Elementary for instructing its School of Education students.