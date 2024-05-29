In the News: St. Thomas School of Nursing Graduates Inaugural Class

Annette Hines, executive director of nursing at the University of St. Thomas Morrison Family College of Health, recently spoke with KSTP-TV and KARE 11 about the first graduating class of nurses from St. Thomas and the difference they will make through whole-person care and advancing health equity.

From KSTP:

The inaugural class of the new nursing school at the University of St. Thomas will graduate this weekend, with a focus on boosting diversity in health care.

About a third of the 37 students who completed their master’s degrees at the Susan S. Morrison School of Nursing come from historically “underrepresented” groups in the nursing field, including men, people of color and first-generation college students.

The graduates participated in a special pinning ceremony Thursday afternoon, did the traditional “March Out of the Arches” on campus on Friday and will walk across the stage in their commencement ceremony Sunday morning.

From KARE 11:

At the University of St. Thomas, the Susan S. Morrison School of Nursing celebrated its first-ever graduating class.

“We are very proud of our students, their problem-solving abilities and their clinical judgement,” program Executive Director and professor Annette Hines says.