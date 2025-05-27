In the News: Tanya Rand and Bob Shoemake Op-Ed on Older Adults Published in MinnPost

University of St. Thomas School of Social Work Clinical Faculty and Coordinator of Aging Services Tanya Rand, along with Selim Center for Lifelong Learning Director Bob Shoemake, recently co-wrote an op-ed for MinnPost on supporting older adults as society ages.

From the story:

When “Older Americans Month” was established in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy, to be celebrated every May, only 17 million living Americans had reached their 65th birthday. Today, there are about 62 million people aged 65 and older living in the U.S., comprising 18% of the population. By 2054, 84 million adults aged 65 and older will make up an estimated 23% of the population, according to Pew Research.

Minnesota’s population is aging, too. By 2030, more than 1 in 5 of us in this state will be over the age of 65, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services. The oldest Baby Boomers are turning 80 this year!