Interim Dean Joel Nichols Published by Oxford University Press

The fifth edition of Religion and the American Constitutional Experiment, co-authored by School of Law Interim Dean Joel Nichols, has been published by Oxford University Press. The book tells the American story of religious liberty from its Colonial beginnings to the latest Supreme Court cases.

The authors analyze closely the formation of the First Amendment religion clauses and describe the unique and enduring principles of the American experiment in religious freedom – liberty of conscience, free exercise of religion, religious equality, religious pluralism, separation of church and state, and no establishment of religion.