Interreligious Studies Center Director Named AIIS Board President

Hans Gustafson, director of the Jay Phillips Center for Interreligious Studies and an adjunct professor in the Department of Theology at the University of St. Thomas, has been named president of the Association for Interreligious/Interfaith Studies (AIIS) board of directors.

AIIS is a network of scholars, practitioners and activists who are committed to advancing the academic field of interreligious/interfaith studies. The organization’s board of directors and advisory council include faculty from universities across the nation.