Interreligious Studies Center Director Named AIIS Board President

Hans Gustafson, director of the Jay Phillips Center for Interreligious Studies and an adjunct professor in the Department of Theology at the University of St. Thomas, has been named president of the Association for Interreligious/Interfaith Studies (AIIS) board of directors.
AIIS is a network of scholars, practitioners and activists who are committed to advancing the academic field of interreligious/interfaith studies. The organization’s board of directors and advisory council include faculty from universities across the nation.
AIIS was founded by Jennifer Howe Peace in 2017 and has been dedicated to nurturing the growth and academic rigor of interreligious and interfaith discourse ever since. It maintains a collaborative relationship with the Journal of Interreligious Studies and the European Society for Intercultural Theology and Interreligious Studies, which has created connections for scholarly discourse and shared academic endeavors. AIIS also places a strong emphasis on cultivating emerging scholars.