Interreligious Studies Center Director Publishes Book

Dr. Hans Gustafson, director of the Jay Phillips Center for Interreligious Studies at the University of St. Thomas and an adjunct professor in the Department of Theology, recently published the book Everyday Wisdom: Interreligious Studies in a Pluralistic World.

Publisher’s summary:

Over the last decade, interreligious and interfaith studies have flourished in religion and theology departments, emphasizing the value of religious literacy for professional, vocational, and civic leadership. Everyday Wisdom offers an accessible introduction with an emphasis on lived religion, interreligious studies, and interfaith engagement and leadership.