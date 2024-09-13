Sociology Professor Pens Book Chapter on Extremism and Conspiracy

Dr. Lisa Waldner, professor of sociology and criminal justice and associate vice provost for undergraduate student achievement, has authored a chapter in the book Conspiracy Theories and Extremism in New Times. Waldner’s chapter is titled “White Supremacy, Right-Wing Extremism, and Conspiracy: Old Ideas, New Expressions.” The book was published by Lexington Books/Rowman & Littlefield.

Conspiracy Theories and Extremism in New Times outlines a cadre of alt-right groups, conspiracy theories, and other forms of stigmatized knowledge threatening our society. In an era dominated by the pervasive influence of social media, the scholarly gaze has often overlooked the ways far-right factions leverage these platforms to propagate anti-democratic ideologies. From the denial of the moon landing to the enigmatic labyrinth of QAnon, and a myriad of other alt-right groups in between, this anthology presents a compelling case for the continued relevancy of the Frankfurt School of Critical Social Theory. Uncover the intricate web connecting these ideologies to everyday life, and arm yourself with the critical insights needed to navigate the turbulent currents of our modern socio-political landscape.