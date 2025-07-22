Lynx vs. Sky: St. Thomas Alumni Reunite in Chicago for WNBA Matchup

University of St. Thomas alumni, staff and friends gathered in Chicago on July 14 as the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx faced the Chicago Sky, a team co-owned by St. Thomas Trustee Anne Sempowski Ward. Ward hosted the Chicagoland alumni at Wintrust Arena for an evening of spirited basketball and Tommie camaraderie.

St. Thomas Trustee Anne Sempowski Ward and President Rob Vischer

"We were so pleased to host families, prospective students, alumni and members of the board of trustees," Ward said.

While the Lynx came out on top with a 91-78 win, the energy in the stands reflected the warm St. Thomas welcome on both sides of the court.

“Our group may have been divided between Sky fans and Lynx fans, but we could all agree on one thing: Roll Toms!” said St. Thomas President Rob Vischer.

The event drew a strong turnout of alumni, families, prospective students and trustees.

“We are working hard to rebuild the Chicago-St. Thomas pipeline, which stretches all the way back to our early years,” Vischer said. “We’re making headway — last fall we welcomed 20 first-year students from the Chicago area; this fall, we are expecting 40.”

“It was wonderful to spend time with our community in Chicagoland,” Ward added. “St. Thomas connections are broad reaching and lifelong.”

The two teams face off again on July 22 in Minnesota.