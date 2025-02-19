Manjeet Rege Testifies at Minnesota Senate Labor Committee on the Impact of AI

Dr. Manjeet Rege, professor and chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science at the University of St. Thomas, testified before the Minnesota Senate Labor Committee’s informational hearing on the impact of AI.

In his testimony, Rege spoke about how AI is reshaping the labor market and how this could have both positive and negative impacts on the workforce. While these changes are inevitable, there are ways to handle these changes which can either positively or negatively impact a community, Rege said. He intends to highlight the inevitability of these changes and how to deal with them ethically.

Rege explained that with the rise in AI use, STEM-related jobs will continue to benefit, while office support and customer service jobs – the bulk of the workforce today – will become at higher risk of displacement.

“This shift disproportionately affects lower-wage workers, those with less education, and women, many of whom may struggle to transition into new careers without the right support,” Rege said.

But the bad news is not entirely set in stone, though changes must be made in the education of ethical AI usage, Rege said. In fact, while it can be destructive, there are also benefits in the use of AI. Those who use AI simply need to be educated on how to properly do so.

“To navigate these changes, Minnesota should prioritize investments in AI education, workforce development, and ethical AI governance,” Rege said. “Establishing an AI Advisory Council and implementing AI impact assessments will help ensure that AI benefits are broadly shared and that no communities are left behind.”