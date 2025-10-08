Meet the Engineers: Where Student Projects Launch Real Careers

When recruiter David Timm ’10 walked into the Meet the Engineers this fall, he had déjà vu. The University of St. Thomas alum remembered when he stood beside his oversized resume on poster board as a college student. The electrical engineering major hustled to land an internship at the same reverse career fair where he highlighted building a maze-solving robot. Now a principal design automation engineer at Medtronic, Timm is proof that the reverse career fair can launch careers.

“This is my first time on this side of the aisle ... last time, I was one of the students,” Timm said. “I think (the students are) very talented and it’s really interesting to see all of the experience they have already (accumulated).”

Hein Htet Aung shows off his resume at Meet the Engineers on Oct. 1, 2025. (Gino Terrell / University of St. Thomas)

The School of Engineering has hosted Meet the Engineers for well over two decades. This year, 90 companies and 175 representatives packed the Anderson Student Center to meet 230 students.

Engineering students pitch their skills to potential employers at the annual School of Engineering Reverse Career Fair in Woulfe Alumni Hall on Oct. 1, 2025, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

“This reverse career fair allows our students to showcase who they are beyond what you see on a typical resume,” Kundan Nepal, a professor in the School of Engineering, said. “It is truly exciting to walk around the fair and see that the work they did in my class has become a substantial piece of themselves.”

Nepal, who has taught several courses in electrical and computer engineering since 2011, loves seeing his students present their work to professionals.

“It has become something they are proud of and eager to share with potential employers,” Nepal said. “What makes it even more powerful is that industry professionals get to see our St. Thomas engineers aren’t just learning theory in our classes but are applying it to create tangible projects, products and ideas that demonstrate real-world impact.”

Ben Kazmerski ’26, Nepal’s student in Designing with Microprocessors, presented his project at the fair and saw it as an opportunity to standout.

“What I like about St. Thomas is that we have events like this where we have personal connections with the industry,” Kazmerski said. “I feel like in big schools it’s harder to put yourself out there and have connections, but here ... they’re interested in you.”

Several big-name companies sent recruits to the fair this year. This list includes Abbott, 3M, Andersen Corporation, Mortenson and The Toro Company.

Ben Kazmerski '26 display microprocessor project at the fair on Oct. 1, 2025. (Gino Terrell / University of St. Thomas)

Crowds of recruiters gathered around Charles Ninow’s ’26 booth at the fair, but it wasn’t only his resume or the giant map of Germany that caught their attention. On Ninow’s table sat a 3D printer he had built from scratch. The project wowed prospective employers but also showcased the kind of ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit that drives University of St. Thomas students.

But why a map of Germany? Simple, he enrolled in the five-year dual-degree program offered by the German Department in the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering. He studied abroad his fourth year, where his time was split into two six-month periods. First, he enrolled in St. Thomas’ partner school, Technical University of Darmstadt. Next, he interned in Spelle, Germany, with KRONE Group for the remaining six months.

“This (dual-degree program) gives us valuable experience and allows us to comeback for our fifth and final year at St. Thomas already having plenty of valuable experience,” Ninow said.

Dean Don Weinkauf listens to engineering students pitch their skills to potential employers at the annual School of Engineering Reverse Career Fair in Woulfe Alumni Hall on Oct. 1, 2025, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

Student veteran eyes aerospace future

There’s a good reason why first-year St. Thomas student R.J. Moore didn’t bring a resume or portfolio to Anderson Student Center. This student veteran and recent transfer, mainly came to observe and take notes.

“It inspires me a lot seeing the different projects they put together, especially the aerospace engineer ones,” said Moore, who had served in the Army. “Those were really awesome.”

The mechanical engineering student is determined to make his mark in this field. The single father of two daughters is on a mission is to create user-friendly technology.

“I want to help people,” he said. “Engineering is involved in all parts of the life we live in.” He looks forward to discovering how further down the road.

Civil engineering students build career connections

Aurelie Tematio Djiotsa '28 speaks to a recruiter at Meet the Engineers on Oct. 1, 2025. (Gino Terrell / University of St. Thomas)

The University of St. Thomas offers an undergraduate civil engineering program that provides students with hands-on experience. Aurelie Tematio Djiotsa ’28, who is studying civil engineering with an emphasis on transportation, said she enjoyed the conversations that ignited at the career fair.

“I feel like it was more meaningful than a traditional career fair,” said Tematio Djiotsa, who spoke with representatives from City of Minneapolis, where she plans to apply for an internship. “These are real-life connections.”

Amin Mohamed showcases resume at the fair. (Gino Terrell / University of St. Thomas)

Amin Mohamed ’29, a civil engineering major, gained confidence from the event by introducing himself to members from some of the largest and well-respected companies in Minnesota and getting their business cards. Several civil engineering firms sent reps to the fair, including Barr Engineering Co., Bolton & Menk, Inc., and Alliant Engineering.

Mohamed liked the variety employers who attended. He is no stranger to weighing his options, as he said he did the same when deciding which college to attend.

“I came to St. Thomas because of the great engineering program they have,” he said. “I looked at plenty of top 10 schools over the country and St. Thomas was the one.”

