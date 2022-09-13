New Chair Named After Engineering Professor

A chair professorship named after University of St. Thomas Engineering Professor Dr. Manjeet Rege has been established by a university in Hyderabad, India, to honor his outstanding academic contributions in the field of software.

Manjeet Rege, professor and chair of Graduate Programs in Software and director of Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence, stands for a portrait outside on June 21, 2022, on the St. Paul campus.

The Manjeet Rege Professor of Data Science and AI is the highest academic honor from Woxsen University that will serve as a catalyst to inspire further research and collaborations in the field.

Rege is a chair and professor of Graduate Programs in Software and Data Science as well as director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas. He is an author, mentor, thought leader and frequent public speaker on data science strategy, machine learning, and artificial intelligence technologies.