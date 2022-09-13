New Chair Named After Engineering Professor

A chair professorship named after University of St. Thomas Engineering Professor Dr. Manjeet Rege has been established by a university in Hyderabad, India, to honor his outstanding academic contributions in the field of software.
The Manjeet Rege Professor of Data Science and AI is the highest academic honor from Woxsen University that will serve as a catalyst to inspire further research and collaborations in the field.
Rege is a chair and professor of Graduate Programs in Software and Data Science as well as director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas. He is an author, mentor, thought leader and frequent public speaker on data science strategy, machine learning, and artificial intelligence technologies.
Graduate Programs in Software at the University of St. Thomas, founded in 1985, is one of the largest, most established, and ethnically diverse programs in the United States, with more than 4,000 alumni from 39 states and 14 countries. They rank as the No. 5 Master’s in Data Science program in the United States by Fortune.