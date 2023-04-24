New Chapel Dedicated at SJV

Thursday, April 20, marked a momentous occasion in Saint John Vianney College Seminary’s 55-year history: the official dedication of the seminary’s new chapel.
Archbishop Bernard Hebda celebrated the unique liturgy, which featured rites such as representatives involved in the building project handing over the architectural plans to Hebda, depositing a first-class relic of St. John Vianney in the supporting structure of the altar and anointing the walls with chrism. The chapel is the keystone of SJV’s 20,000-square-foot addition, which has been made possible by the seminary’s generous benefactors. Over $10 million was raised to fund the project.
Editor's Note: A version of this story originally ran on the Saint John Vianney College Seminary website, which is located at the University of St. Thomas.