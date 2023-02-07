Okoi Co-Authors Chapter in 'Oxford Handbook of Sociology of Africa'

Dr. Obasesam Okoi of the College of Arts and Sciences in the Department of Justice and Society Studies recently co-authored a chapter titled “Insurgency and Organized Violence in Africa: A Cross-National Approach” in The Oxford Handbook of the Sociology of Africa.

According to the abstract, “Insurgency and miscellaneous organized violence have been rising sharply on the African continent. What is driving these attacks? Drawing on case studies in Mali and Somalia, this chapter interrogates the sociological drivers of the insurgent activities, characteristics of insurgent groups, and impact of responses by state actors vis-à-vis organized violence in selected countries.”