Playful Learning Lab Named Participant in Coding Education Collaborative

The Playful Learning Lab (PLL) at St. Thomas was recently named a 2022-24 participant in the Scratch Education Collaborative (SEC), an initiative that supports worldwide organizations in teaching and use of creative coding. Scratch is a programming language often used as an introduction to coding and is known for being beginner-friendly. Recently, the Playful Learning Lab has been teaching the language with students and teachers at the Metro Deaf School with American Sign Language Scratch tutorials.

"We are very excited to be part of this global network, and are already using the contacts we've made," AnnMarie Thomas, School of Engineering professor and director of the PLL, said. "One of our PLL members is currently in Uganda, and through the SEC program has already been in touch with partner programs there that she will be able to visit on her trip."