Prestigious Typeface Competition Recognizes CAS Art History Professor 

The Feneon typeface family designed by Art History professor Craig Eliason was chosen as one of “the best examples of typographic excellence produced around the globe” by a jury of international design experts in the Society of Typographic Arts’ STA 100 competition.

Eliason, who runs Teeline Fonts in addition to his teaching duties, describes the typeface as being inspired by classic neon signs. What sets it apart from others that seek to emulate the neon look is that each letter in the Feneon family is formed from a single, unbroken line.

In a blog post, Eliason wrote, “The competition used a panel of illustrious jurors and all of the winning exemplars were exciting, novel, and well-considered pieces, so it is really an honor to find my fonts among them.”

Eliason released the typeface in October 2021 after several years of development. Learn more about the Feneon typeface family and see examples on Eliason’s Teeline Fonts website.