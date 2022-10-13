Drs. Bonnie Ingelin and Lynn Stansberry Brusnahan from the School of Education and Dr. Renee Hepperlen from the School of Social Work recently presented their Office of Special Education Program (OSEP) grant work at the Council for Exceptional Children's Division for Early Childhood conference in Chicago.

The grant, titled “Trauma Informed Interdisciplinary Practices (TIIP): Developing early intervention professionals to meet high-intensity needs of children with significant disabilities, from immigrant and refugee communities,” prepares individuals from different cultural communities to fill social work and childhood special education roles.