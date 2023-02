School of Education faculty members Drs. L. Lynn Stansberry and Bonnie Ingelin, along with adjuncts Erin Farrell and Martin Odima Jr., presented at the Council for Exceptional Children’s Division (CEC) on Autism and Developmental Disabilities’ (DADD) International Conference on Autism, Intellectual Disability, & Developmental Disabilities in Clearwater, Florida, where there were more than 615 participants from around the world.