School of Education Faculty Present at Early Childhood Conference

Drs. Bonnie Ingelin and Lynn Stansberry Brusnahan and adjunct Jennifer Ishaug, all from the School of Education, recently presented "Creating Meaningful Field Experiences in Birth to Three" at the Council for Exceptional Children's Division for Early Childhood conference in Chicago.

About the presentation: The goal of pre-service educator’s field experiences is to provide future teachers with practical experiences in all aspects of their jobs, including screening, assessment, and coaching practices. This session highlights an innovative way a preparation programs supports pre-service educators’ connections with families in birth to three settings.