Seven Faculty Earn Promotions

Posted on By The Newsroom

The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce that seven among our tenured faculty have been promoted to the rank of professor, effective Sept. 1, 2023:

  • Dr. Cara Anthony, Department of Theology (College of Arts and Sciences)
  • Dr. Mark DelCogliano, Department of Theology (College of Arts and Sciences)
  • Dr. Amy Levad, Department of Theology (College of Arts and Sciences)
  • Dr. Salina Renninger, Graduate School of Professional Psychology (Morrison Family College of Health)
  • Dr. Chip Small, Department of Biology (College of Arts and Sciences)
  • Dr. Mark Spencer, Department of Philosophy (College of Arts and Sciences)
  • Dr. Muer Yang, Department of Operations and Supply Chain Management (Opus College of Business)

    Please join us in congratulating our colleagues on a job very well done!

