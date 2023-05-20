Sights and Sounds: 2023 Undergraduate Commencement

With joy on their faces and an extra spring in their step, more than 1,300 undergraduate students walked across the University of St. Thomas commencement stage on Saturday, May 20. Split into a trio of ceremonies, the Class of 2023 celebrated their accomplishments with thousands of proud parents, faculty and staff cheering them on.

Student speaker Adali Flores-Mendoza addresses at the College of Arts and Sciences commencement ceremony. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

Student speaker Adali Flores-Mendoza ’23 took to the stage with a special message for her mother, who was unaware that her daughter would deliver a commencement address.

“My wonderful Mexican immigrant mother, Norma Mendoza-Quintana, who raised me as a single mother … She has worked tremendously hard to give me a better life than the one she had in Mexico,” Flores-Mendoza said. “She also was not aware that I would be giving this speech today, so, surprise! Mom, I did it! ¡Lo hice mamá!”

The first-generation college student found time to triple major in communications studies, English and Spanish. She reflected on the immense support she found at St. Thomas.

“We are all sitting here about to graduate because of the relationships we relied on,” Flores-Mendoza said. “We did not do it alone. We did it with the help of our professors, the staff members in departments across campus, the cooks who nourished our bodies, and the custodial staff that kept things clean and safe during COVID.”

The Class of 2023 faced a multitude of challenges throughout their college careers – the pandemic shut down in-person class mere months into many of their journeys. In his first undergraduate commencement speech as the university’s new president, Robert Vischer reflected on those challenges, encouraging students to fight isolation and instead build community wherever they go.

President Vischer congratulates students at the 2023 Opus College of Business undergraduate commencement ceremony in the AARC field house. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

“At St. Thomas, community is at the heart of our mission, and perhaps more than any other class, you know how important that is. You know, because for so long you couldn’t have it,” Vischer said. “Whatever you do, no matter the field, the industry, the company, no matter what corner of the world, I hope that you will build community all around you, wherever you are.”

Student speaker Sarah Wlazlo ’23, a secondary English education major, commended her fellow Tommies for coming together in tough times.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar addresses graduates, calling on them to make good on the Tommie mission to work for the common good. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

“Oh boy, what a journey it was to get here,” Wlazlo said. “Find me another set of students who experienced a completely new way of life under world-changing conditions and still came out on top! We have experienced a new wave of social justice, spent hours debating the best things for personal and world health, and helped develop a new perspective on the world.”

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar made a surprise appearance at the undergraduate ceremonies, tipping her hat to the Class of 2023. Klobuchar called on graduates to continue working together – no matter their backgrounds or political ideologies – to tackle the world’s greatest problems.

“There is light in talking to people you don’t always agree with,” Klobuchar said. “There is light in recognizing that more often than not, the path to reaching higher ground begins with finding common ground.”

GHR Fellow Rachael Binstock ’23, a leadership and management major, looked to the future in her student commencement address, offering advice to her fellow graduating Tommies.

Graduates celebrate on the lower quad after the College of Arts and Sciences commencement ceremony. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

“We may not know exactly who we are or feel that we have the rest of our lives put together,” Binstock said. “There’s still a beautiful journey that lies ahead. Let us never forget the power of joy to sustain us and inspire us on our way to greatness.”

Graduates at the commencement ceremony for undergraduates from the School of Education, School of Engineering and Morrison Family College of Health. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

Neuroscience major Bella Nardini ’23 is excited to graduate, but already has her eye on medical school. No matter where she ends up, she’ll be saving some time for herself.

“I feel like a lot of students don’t take time for themselves to focus on their mental and physical health,” Nardini said. “Get that ice cream you want, buy that sweatshirt from the store. Do what makes you happy.”

Triple major Elisabeth McGovern ’23 will walk away from St. Thomas with degrees in actuarial science, applied mathematics and Catholic studies. She encourages future Tommies to expand their horizons, exploring a variety of paths before graduation.

“Be formed, not as an actuary or an accountant, but as a person,” McGovern said. “Take classes outside of your major discipline, study abroad, attend clubs, get involved in activities, and do not waste a single opportunity.”