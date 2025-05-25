Sights and Sounds: 2025 Undergraduate Commencement

Nearly 1,200 undergraduate students became the newest members of the Tommie Network as they crossed the commencement stage May 24. Thousands of proud family members, faculty and staff cheered on the graduates across the day’s three ceremonies.

Swipe photos to view gallery

student-opus-2025-commencement student-on-shoulders-opus-2025-commencement student2-opus-2025-commencement eddy-rojas-student-opus-2025-commencement student3-opus-2025-commencement student4-opus-2025-commencement academic-caps-2025-cas-commencement amy-klobuchar-2025-cas-commencement bifuh-ngongalah-2025-cas-commencement eddy-rojas-blind-student-2025-cas-commencement faculty-2025-cas-commencement outdoor-gathering-2025-cas-commencement student-smiling-2025-cas-commencement students-seated-2025-cas-commencement student-wheelchair-and-service-dog-2025-cas-commencement two-students-2025-cas-commencement Undergraduate Ceremony for College of Arts & Sciences Undergraduate Ceremony for College of Arts & Sciences Undergraduate Ceremony for College of Arts & Sciences caps-at-fountain-2025-cas-commencement faculty-entering-2025-commencement father-chris-collins-2025-commencement kadija-koroma-2025-commencement students-outside-2025-commencement students-standing-2025-commencement

Hope and resilience

Opus College of Business ceremony student speaker Jake Manske ’25 shared life lessons that he learned from his mom, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer three weeks before the end of his first year at St. Thomas:

Live in the moment.

Do what you love.

Always lead with your love, your compassion and your smile.

“This past fall, she beat cancer. And she’s been cancer-free ever since. And today, she is here – somewhere sitting in this crowd, as living proof that hope, prayer, and faith are never wasted, and that even in the darkest of moments, light still somehow finds its way in.”

Student speaker Jake Manske ’25 addresses graduates at the Opus College of Business ceremony. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

University President Rob Vischer shared words of wisdom with the graduates by prerecorded video since he was cheering on his daughter, Lila, at her college graduation.

“When you look back on your time in St Thomas, whether it’s 10 years, 25 years or 50 years from now, I really hope that you don’t consider these to have been the best years of your life. I hope you view them as important years, as great years in which you grew, were stretched, overcame challenges, became confident in your own resilience, and made lasting friendships,” Vischer said. “I hope that we have helped prepare you for a lifetime of flourishing as a spouse, a parent, a business leader, a community leader, an engaged citizen, a neighbor, a lifelong friend.”

Bridging differences

Student speaker Bifuh Ngongalah ’25 speaks during the College of Arts and Sciences ceremony. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

At the College of Arts and Sciences ceremony, student speaker Bifuh Ngongalah ’25 inspired graduates with insights since coming to Minnesota from Cameroon four years ago.

“Class of 2025, we’ve all crossed different boundaries to reach this milestone. Some crossed oceans. Some crossed financial limits, juggling jobs and textbooks. Others crossed emotional thresholds: grieving, healing, overcoming,” Ngongalah said. “What connects us isn’t the similarity of our journeys, but the shared courage that propelled us forward. The truth is none of us truly belonged here at first. Because belonging isn’t a starting point. It’s what happens when you reshape a place – even as it reshapes you.”

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar made a guest appearance at the College of Arts and Sciences ceremony. She congratulated graduates on their successes and urged them to remember their Catholic values, engage in democracy, and make informed decisions.

“You’re going to have hard decisions to make as you move forward. And you are truly tomorrow’s leaders, and hopefully even tomorrow’s U.S. senators,” Klobuchar said. “We need you, and we need your involvement, regardless of ideology in government, volunteering, nonprofits.”

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar addresses graduates during the College of Arts and Sciences ceremony. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

Kadija T. Koroma ’25, whose journey to St. Thomas started in Sierra Leone in West Africa, encouraged students graduating from the Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education, and School of Engineering, to reflect on their village.

“In a few moments, we will be graduates and I will be a first-generation college graduate student. This moment represents more than just a degree. It represents hope,” she said. “We accomplished dreams for ourselves and our families who stood by us and supported us through every step. Mum, this is for you.”

Kadija T. Koroma ’25 speaks at the ceremony for Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education, and School of Engineering. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

Reflections and insights

“I managed to take four classes in a row with Dr. (Raymond) MacKenzie. In one course we were reading Dante’s The Divine Comedy, and he called it fan fiction, which is a term normally reserved for stories that are somewhat cringy like Twilight, but he was right. It is fan fiction – it’s just one of the oldest and successful fan fiction pieces in the world. It made me think about how older works can fit into the same categories as books on the current bestseller list and they are not outdated, just old.” – Sarah Greenwood ’25

“During my time at St. Thomas, I’ve learned that I have a passion for exploring paths outside my major because of the resources and opportunities made available to me. For instance, participating in UROP last summer allowed me to research mental health and the craft of writing. The university has encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and look into various opportunities that align with my interests and skills.” – Accounting major/English minor Abbey Okafor ’25

Liz Zupfer and her son Jack pose for a photo at March Out of the Arches. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

“Observing (my son) Jack’s experience, and by extension, the experience of his friends, classmates and teammates, has been a joy. I’m delighted to see the continuity of the St. Thomas mission that shaped me when I was a student – updated, of course, for current day! – infusing their experiences and shaping their character and aspirations. These graduates are indeed morally responsible leaders who think critically, act wisely and work skillfully for the common good. We’re in good hands for the future!” – Liz Zupfer ’91

“St. Thomas provided me with a lot of resources where I was able to find my niche. I was able to major in data analytics with a focus in public health and do a lot of health care statistical projects, and I feel like that brought me a lot of encouragement to keep going into what I wanted to do.” – Devon Cac ’25, who will be working as a recruiting coordinator before starting in the UnitedHealthcare development program for analytics.

“I transferred to St. Thomas for my sophomore year after feeling a lack of community at my old university. I instantly found my people at St. Thomas who have since changed my life, helped me grow both personally and academically, and made me feel truly supported and seen.” – Environmental studies and journalism major Cecilia Wallace ’25, who will be working at KS95 this summer as an event specialist.

Jamie Tjornehoj ’22/University of St. Thomas

“If I were sitting across from Mr. Schulze, I would first say thank you – not just for the scholarship, but for the belief in someone like me. I came to the U.S. from Syria, carrying both the weight of what I left behind and the hope of what I could build. The Schulze Innovation Scholars program gave me more than tuition support – it gave me belonging, confidence and a runway to dream boldly. Professionally, the program opened doors I never imagined possible.” – Georges Macheta ’25

“Stand confidently knowing you are where you’re supposed to be. God has created a plan for you. His plan is unpredictable yet perfect. Allow unpredictability because you are being guided down his narrow path, so do not try to join someone else’s.” – Ellie Barlow-Sager ’25, who majored in secondary education: communication arts and literature (5-12).

“I learned that I have a deep-rooted passion for volunteering and social service through the several volunteering events I’ve participated in and both of my social work practicums! These environments have shaped the way I view serving others and participating in my communities.” – Social work and family studies major Ana Ware ’25, who served as the student director for Tommie Shelf.